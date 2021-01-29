Principal Judge Roots for Pay Rise for Police Scientists

In short
Zeija, who was the chief guest at the commissioning of the Directorate of Forensic Science –DFS on Thursday at Naguru police headquarters, said as police advances into digital policing, crime monitoring and management, it should think of increasing personnel salaries particularly scientists.
Principal Judge Roots for Pay Rise for Police Scientists29 Jan 2021, 07:44 Comments 266 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
