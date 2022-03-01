Prison Service Closes 59 Isolation Centres, Removes Restriction on Visits

In short
Uganda Prisons Spokesperson, Frank Baine, said the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, has made a decision to close the isolation centres because COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff have drastically reduced.
Prison Service Closes 59 Isolation Centres, Removes Restriction on Visits1 Mar 2022, 06:50 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: UPS Frank Baine
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.