In short
This comes a day after high court Judge Lydia Mugambe ordered the government and the Electoral Commission to allow Ugandans in Diaspora and those in prison to participate in elections. The order was issued on the basis of a petition filed by lawyer Stephen Kalali on the basis that prisoners possess the fundamental and inalienable right to be registered as voters.
Prisons Services Seeks Guidance on Inmates 'Right to Vote' Top story19 Jun 2020, 13:37 Comments 169 Views Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.