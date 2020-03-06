Private Company in Negotiations to Start Tin Mining in Rukiga

In short
The mining company has already presented copies of its license to district officials for analysis. According to Rukiga district vice chairperson Jackson Muganiizi the company has also done geological surveys and approved the presence of tin in Burama hills, an area currently used for grazing.
Private Company in Negotiations to Start Tin Mining in Rukiga6 Mar 2020, 08:32 Comments 119 Views Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Burama hills Tin Mining
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.