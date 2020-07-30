Private Facilities can’t Offer COVID-19 Treatment

In short
“In Kampala we have 1600 facilities and 98percent are privately owned. KCCA has been trying to train private facilities but the resources available were limited”, UHF's Grace Kiwanuka says handling COVID-19 would be very challenging for them.
Private Facilities can’t Offer COVID-19 Treatment30 Jul 2020, 18:07 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda HealthCare Federation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.