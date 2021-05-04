Edward Eninu
Private Facilities Reap Big as Soroti Hospital Fails to Run X-ray Services Top story

4 May 2021, 06:53 Comments 159 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
Soroti Regional Referral Hospital main gate.

The private facilities charge between Shillings 25,000 and 50,000 for X-ray and ultra-sound scan services. At KAM Images Center, just opposite the hospital, a number of patients line up every day to access X-ray and other services. Others patients end up at Soroti Community or Joint Clinic among other renowned private facilities.

 

