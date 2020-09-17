Pamela Mawanda
Private Health Facilities Turning Away Suspected COVID-19 Patients

17 Sep 2020, 15:12 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
The claim comes days after Dr David Katuntu succumbed to diabetes at Entebbe hospital after two private hospitals refused to give him any kind of care. According to a family member that URN has spoken to, health workers and security at both Kampala International Hospital-IHK and Novik hospital refused to admit Katuntu because he had shortness of breath, one of the symptoms associated with COVID-19

 

