Olive Nakatudde
18:26

Private Health Sector Federation Non-Committal on Mandatory Vaccination

7 Mar 2022, 18:25 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report

In short
Private Health Sector officials under their umbrella body, the Uganda Health Care Federation have sought more time from MPs to make a decision on government’s proposal that seeks to make vaccination mandatory.

 

