Private Health Sector Federation Non-Committal on Mandatory Vaccination

In short
Private Health Sector officials under their umbrella body, the Uganda Health Care Federation have sought more time from MPs to make a decision on government’s proposal that seeks to make vaccination mandatory.
Private Health Sector Federation Non-Committal on Mandatory Vaccination7 Mar 2022, 18:25 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2021. vaccination
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.