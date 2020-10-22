Private Institutions Teaching Wrong Curricula-UBTEB

In short
According to UBTEB, one of the main reasons for failure by learners is institutions teaching old curricula that are no longer being examined. As a result, learners appear for examinations to find things they were not taught
Private Institutions Teaching Wrong Curricula-UBTEB22 Oct 2020, 15:19 Comments 87 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2019 UBTEB Results Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha, the UBTEB chairperson Private Institutions Teaching Wrong Curricular-UBTEB
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.