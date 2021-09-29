Private Labs Seek Refund for Expenses on COVID-19 Testing Space in Entebbe

In short
The labs that include City Medicals, Case Medical Centre, and Medipal Hospital are each demanding a refund of USD 18,000 (65 million Shillings), from the hotel through its agent, Fremax Property Services and Management Ltd. The three laboratories allegedly paid a security deposit of USD 4,500 and USD 13,500 as rent for the months of September, October, and November 2021.
Private Labs Seek Refund for Expenses on COVID-19 Testing Space in Entebbe29 Sep 2021, 17:34 Comments 145 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.