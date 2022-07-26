Private Operators Oppose Museums and Monument Bill

In short
According to section 6 (1) of the bill, the Department of Museums and Monuments is responsible for overseeing, managing, and regulating museums and monuments under the general policy direction of the Minister. They regarded this as a ridiculous statement that also puts privately owned museums under government administration, which is technically impossible.
Private Operators Oppose Museums and Monument Bill26 Jul 2022, 08:03 Comments 65 Views Kampala, Uganda Tourism Business and finance Report
In short
