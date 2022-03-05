In short
According to Abiaz Rwamwiri, NDA Public Relations Officer, First Pharmacy vacated today whereas Ecopharm left last evening. He added that other pharmacies in government hospitals across the country will be closed too. So far, the pharmacies within Mbarara, Kawempe and Hoima Regional Referral hospitals are still open.
Private Pharmacies Operating Within Mulago Hospital Kicked Out
5 Mar 2022
