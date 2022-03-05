Flavia Nassaka
19:01

Private Pharmacies Operating Within Mulago Hospital Kicked Out

5 Mar 2022, 18:48 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
According to Abiaz Rwamwiri, NDA Public Relations Officer, First Pharmacy vacated today whereas Ecopharm left last evening. He added that other pharmacies in government hospitals across the country will be closed too. So far, the pharmacies within Mbarara, Kawempe and Hoima Regional Referral hospitals are still open.

 

Tagged with: private pharmacies
Mentioned: Mulago National Referral Hospital National Drug Authority

