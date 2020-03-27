Flavia Nassaka
Private Providers Could Start Conducting COVID-19 Tests

In short
Dr Ian Clarke the chairman of the International Medical Group told Uganda Radio Network on Friday that the ministry had already indicated this to them as private providers but said involving them will depend on the number of kits procured because they will need to supply public facilities first.

 

