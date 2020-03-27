Private Providers Could Start Conducting COVID-19 Tests

In short
Dr Ian Clarke the chairman of the International Medical Group told Uganda Radio Network on Friday that the ministry had already indicated this to them as private providers but said involving them will depend on the number of kits procured because they will need to supply public facilities first.
Private Providers Could Start Conducting COVID-19 Tests27 Mar 2020, 16:41 Comments 184 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 testing
Mentioned: Bugolobi Medical Center International Medical Group - IMG Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.