Private School Teachers in Masaka Demand Salary Increment

Patrick Sseremba, the School headteacher says that despite the financial constraints, the teachers have used the school reopening as an opportunity to raise several demands some of which he says are unrealistic at the moment.
Private School Teachers in Masaka Demand Salary Increment14 Jan 2022, 11:19 Comments 136 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Lifestyle Updates
Ali Kaggwa Ddamulira, the General Secretary Masaka Private Schools Teachers Association speaking during an interview about reopening
