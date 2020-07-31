Private School Teachers in Mukono Opt for Casual Jobs for Survival

In short
Micheal Matherere, a primary seven science teacher we found clearing a community road at Ttakajunge in Nama Sub County, together with five others, told URN that he has been involved in all kinds of work to support his family since the lockdown because his employer stopped remitting salaries during the same month that the schools were closed.
Private School Teachers in Mukono Opt for Casual Jobs for Survival31 Jul 2020, 17:32 Comments 145 Views Mukono, Uganda Education Business and finance Lifestyle Report
Andrew Mukamenyi a teacher at Good Samaritan primary school now involved in the business of brick laying.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.