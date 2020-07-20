Ezekiel Ssekweyama
14:25

Private School Teachers Storm Masaka RDC's Office in Cry for Help

20 Jul 2020, 14:20 Comments 219 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Human rights Lifestyle Interview
Some of the teachers marching through the streets of Masaka in demonstration

Some of the teachers marching through the streets of Masaka in demonstration

In short
Daniel Muyingo, a teacher at Uganda Martyrs Primary School Katwe explains that due to untold suffering, and the interruption of teachers earnings, many of them have been reduced to vagabonds and in worst-case scenarios stealing to survive, a total disgrace to the profession.

 

Tagged with: Effects of lockdown to Schools Lack of relief food package Private School teachers protest in Masaka Teachers Protest COVID-19 lockdow unending lockdown in Uganda
Mentioned: Herman Ssentongo RDC Masaka Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) Uganda National Association of Private Schools and Institutions-UNAPSI

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.