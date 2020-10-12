Pamela Mawanda
23:40

Private Schools Ask Parents to Provide Masks, Handsanitizers for Finalists

12 Oct 2020, 23:26 Comments 56 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates

In short
In addition to the usual contentious requirement lists that shcools are known for,finalists returning to their respective schools will have to carry liters of handsanitizers, jik and several two layered facial masks. Some schools have also gone ahead to ask for facial shield and even stipulate the colour of mask that parents are supposed to buy

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Re-opening of Schools

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.