Private Schools Ask Parents to Provide Masks, Handsanitizers for Finalists

In short
In addition to the usual contentious requirement lists that shcools are known for,finalists returning to their respective schools will have to carry liters of handsanitizers, jik and several two layered facial masks. Some schools have also gone ahead to ask for facial shield and even stipulate the colour of mask that parents are supposed to buy
Private Schools Ask Parents to Provide Masks, Handsanitizers for Finalists12 Oct 2020, 23:26 Comments 56 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19 Re-opening of Schools
