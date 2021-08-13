In short
Muhammad Makumbi Ssengooba, the headteacher Kisasi College says the school is admitting both Senior One and Five students physically. Makumbi explains that when public transport resumed, they started admitting the students on a physical basis with an admission fee of 50,000 for both levels.
Private Schools Cash in on Admissions
13 Aug 2021
