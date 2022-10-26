Nebert Rugadya
17:55

Private Sector, CSOs Call For Regulation of Political Party Activities During Elections

26 Oct 2022, 17:52 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Election Updates

In short
Henry Muguzi, the Executive Director, of ACFIM, says that while the private sector in many countries sponsors candidates and parties for elections, some countries have regulations while others have abused this due to the absence of or inadequacy of the regulations.

 

Tagged with: Election financing

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.