In short
Private Sector Foundation Uganda PSFU has accused government of failure to implement proposals they present to government during budgeting process.
Private Sector Foundation: Gov't Not Implementing Our Proposals31 Oct 2018, 19:19 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
PSFU representative chat with Trade Minister Kyambadde as other panelists look on at the ministry of trade sector review Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.