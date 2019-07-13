Christopher Tusiime
Private Security Companies Not Supervising Guards-Police

13 Jul 2019
Apollo Kateeba noted argued that if the private security guard had a supervisor, he wouldn't have shot dead a person

Kateeba said that most of the security guards are not trained enough to handle some situations. He added that the department will move to close all companies that lack the requirements.

 

