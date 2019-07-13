In short
Kateeba said that most of the security guards are not trained enough to handle some situations. He added that the department will move to close all companies that lack the requirements.
Private Security Companies Not Supervising Guards-Police13 Jul 2019, 17:24 Comments 131 Views Crime Security Report
Apollo Kateeba noted argued that if the private security guard had a supervisor, he wouldn't have shot dead a person
