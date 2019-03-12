In short
The Luweero District Police Commander, Benson Byaruhanga Mworozi, says recently the Inspector General of Police issued a circular reminding all private security firms against deploying single guards at premises, saying it is risky for their lives and property.
Private Security Firms In Trouble Over Single Deployments
