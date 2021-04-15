Alex Otto
11:54

Private Teachers Petition Parliament over UGX 20Bn Relief Fund

15 Apr 2021, 11:51 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Parliament Updates
Teachers meeting Minister Adoa (2)

In short
In July 2020, the government pledged 20 Billion Shillings to support teachers in private schools who were affected by the closure of schools.

 

Tagged with: 20 Bn stimulus COVID-19 Teachers lockdown private school teachers
Mentioned: Private teachers union

