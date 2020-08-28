Christopher Kisekka
07:31

Private Teachers Uncertain About Proposed Loan Scheme

28 Aug 2020, 07:20 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Andrew Mukamenyi a teacher at Good Samaritan primary school now involved in the business of brick laying.

Andrew Mukamenyi a teacher at Good Samaritan primary school now involved in the business of brick laying.

In short
Many teachers are sceptical that the proposed loan scheme might not benefit them because many of them are struggling to meet basic needs. Gyaviira Tamale, a mathematics teacher, notes that the government has told them to use the money and establish income-generating activities.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.