Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
17:38

Private Universities Defy Gov't Directive, Already Open

13 Feb 2021, 17:34 Comments 290 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Education Updates

In short
Tracy Muhirwe, a first year student, pursuing a degree in Information Technology, said she was called by her friend to come and start attending lectures in the last week of January. She hadn't known that campus had resumed.

 

