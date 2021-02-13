In short
Tracy Muhirwe, a first year student, pursuing a degree in Information Technology, said she was called by her friend to come and start attending lectures in the last week of January. She hadn't known that campus had resumed.
Private Universities Defy Gov't Directive, Already Open13 Feb 2021, 17:34 Comments 290 Views Kampala, Uganda Local government Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Private Universities Reopening of Universities and Tertiary Institutions Students in first year
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.