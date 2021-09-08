Privileges of MPs Are Limited-Oulanyah

In short
Raising a matter of procedure on Wednesday in Parliament, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kiira Municipality MP said the arrest of the MPs touches on the privileges and protection as MPs. He questioned if Parliament is taking any step to help the MPs.
Privileges of MPs Are Limited-Oulanyah8 Sep 2021, 19:08 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Updates
MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana and another suspect appearing before Masaka Chief Magistrates Court where they were charged with murder
In short
Tagged with: Allan Ssewanyana Machete killers Masaka killings Mohammad Ssegirinya Parliament allan ssewanyana plenary
Mentioned: Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.