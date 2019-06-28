In short
The Regional Pro Bono day was initiated by the Uganda Law Society to increase access to justice through the provision of free legal services by Advocates to the poor, indigent and marginalized members of society.
Pro Bono Day Attracts Hundreds in West Nile28 Jun 2019, 19:54 Comments 131 Views Arua, Uganda Court Report
Dennis Komakech (c) Senior Legal Officer Uganda Law Society and a Colleague in Red attending to a Client during the Probono Day at Arua Police Grounds on Friday.
