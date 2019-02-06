Probe into Cooperative Bank Closure Takes Twist

In short
Ivan Asiimwe, a former shareholder of Cooperative Bank Limited informed the committee that in 1964 different cooperative unions established the Cooperative Bank under the Cooperative Societies Act and that a second Cooperative Bank was incorporated in 1997 under the Companys Act.
Probe into Cooperative Bank Closure Takes Twist6 Feb 2019, 20:48 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
A section of cooperators appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.