Probe Uncovers Fraud, Massive Theft of Equipment at Arua Hospital

In short
The investigation team found that the procurement processes at the Hospital are shrouded in fraud and that key equipment has gone missing from the facility under unclear circumstances. They cited the loss of an autoclave and assorted tools kit estimated at over 500 million Shillings.
Probe Uncovers Fraud, Massive Theft of Equipment at Arua Hospital23 Feb 2020, 18:50 Comments 163 Views Arua, Uganda Health Security Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: arua regional referral hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.