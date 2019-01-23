In short
On Wednesday, the State Minister for Primary Education, Rose Mary Sseninde, told Parliaments Education Committee that the Education Ministry has commenced on the procurement process to construct 127 Seed Secondary Schools under the Inter-Government Fiscal Transfer Program. She said that the evaluation of contractors is set to commence next month.
Process of Construction of Sub County Secondary Schools Starts
Aggrey Kibinge, the Under Secretary Education Ministry with Sam Kuloba, the Commissioner Secondary Education and others appearing before the Education Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
