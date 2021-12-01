Procurement Tribunal Seeks 100% Increase in Annual Budget

In short

Gimara also wants the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development to expedite appointments to the two vacant positions on the board and requests that the position is occupied by women. He was handing over the tribunal's 2020/21 report to the Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija.



The Chairman, Francis Gimara said the increased funding would help them implement the projects being put in place to ensure better performance of the Tribunal, including automation of the case management system.