Prodigal Son; Former MP Robert Centenary Returns to FDC after Bitter Fallout

The FDC boss said that after reviewing the submission of the former MP, they found out that he was neglected from key party positions despite his seniority and contribution to the party and this had frustrated him.
Prodigal Son; Former MP Robert Centenary Returns to FDC after Bitter Fallout28 Jan 2022, 07:27 Comments 104 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Updates
FDC party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi says the party remains the larges opposition force across the country and they are working towards unifying all its members
