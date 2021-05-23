Gabriel Mukisa
Produce Prices Shoot Up in Busia as Kenyan Market Booms

Wilson Musenero, a maize trader says that there's a scarcity of produce especially maize which has high demand in Kenya and many of them are looking at this as an opportunity to recover from the losses they incurred when Kenya announced a ban on Ugandan maize recently.

 

