Prof. Balunywa to Head Busoga Kingdom Royal Concept

In short
Balunywa will be tasked to lobby for investments and development in Busoga Kingdom and will be assisted by two directors, Alex Luganda as Secretary and Ivan Kirya as the treasurer.
Prof. Balunywa to Head Busoga Kingdom Royal Concept17 Jul 2018, 11:23 Comments 139 Views Jinja, Uganda Misc Report
The prime minister of Busoga kingdom, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, courtesy photo. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.