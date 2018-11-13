Prof Bazeyo, Dr Kakumba Win Mak DVC Positions

In short
Prof Bazeyo contested for the position with Prof Anthony Mugisha. The search committee dropped Prof Mugisha for failure to attain 60 percent pass mark. Prof Mugisha scored 58.16 while Prof Bazeyo scored 86.42 percent.
Prof Bazeyo, Dr Kakumba Win Mak DVC Positions13 Nov 2018, 20:22 Comments 139 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Prof Bazeyo William who has been acting vice chancellor finance and administration has been recommended for substantial appointment in the same position Login to license this image from 1$.
