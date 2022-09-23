Prof Kajubi Remembered with Call to Redifine Academic Achievement

In short
Dr Nkatta, a renowned educationist and specialist in management and administration sciences in the public sector made the remarks during the third memorial lecture, in honour of Prof William Senteza Kajubi, an educationist and former Vice Chancellor of Makerere University.
Prof Kajubi Remembered with Call to Redifine Academic Achievement23 Sep 2022, 08:36 Comments 166 Views Education Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.