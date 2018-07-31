Prof Maloka: Africa Has Leant to Own Its Problems

In short
Giving a keynote address at the launch of the Africa Strategic Leadership Centre, think tank positioning itself on finding solutions for Africas problems at Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday, Maloka applauded president Museveni for having been among the first African leaders to talk about Africas solutions for Africas problems.
Prof Maloka: Africa Has Leant to Own Its Problems31 Jul 2018, 19:58 Comments 140 Views Politics Report
Prof Eddy Maloka (middle) attending high level dialogue on positioning Africa for 21st century at Sheraton Hotel Login to license this image from 1$.
