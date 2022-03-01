Prof. Mamdani Retires As Makerere Institute of Social Research Director

In short
Speaking to staff and students at a farewell party, Mamdani said he was happy that he was leaving Misr better than he found it 12 years ago. One of his most prized achievements he said, was the introduction of the Ph.D. programme that has seen a number of candidates graduate from it.
Prof. Mamdani Retires As Makerere Institute of Social Research Director1 Mar 2022, 17:40 Comments 78 Views Education Updates
