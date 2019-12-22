Kukunda Judith
17:17

Prof. Mugisha Seeks Ugx 700m from Makerere University for Contempt of Court

22 Dec 2019, 17:16 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Education Court Report
Prof Mugisha a Professor of Veterinary Sciences and Socio-economics at Makerere University Davidson Ndyabahika

Prof Mugisha a Professor of Veterinary Sciences and Socio-economics at Makerere University

In short
It was Justice Ssekaana’s finding that the Makerere University Search Committee headed by J.Y.T Mugisha erred when it took a decision and forwarded only one name of Prof Bazeyo to the University Senate for endorsement. He explained that this was an abuse of discretion and wrongful exercise of power in as far as the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act is concerned.

 

Tagged with: Contempt of court Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor William Bazeyo Justice Musa Ssekaana Professor Anthony Mugisha Professor William Bazeyo makerere university council makerere university search committee makerere university senate

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.