Nduggwa did one of the earliest studies to determine how widespread the trait of sickle cell is in Uganda and trained most of the paediatricians and haematology specialists working at the clinic now including the current head of the clinic Dr Philip Kasirye and Senior Pediatrician Deogratious Munube.
Prof. Nduggwa, Uganda's Icon for Sickle Cell Treatment and Research Dies at 80
