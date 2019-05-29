Olive Nakatudde
18:20

Prof Nsibambi Sendoff-Parliament to Hold Special Session on Friday

29 May 2019, 18:06 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
The late Professor Apolo Nsibambi. Photo by Parliament of Uganda.

In short
According to the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Prof. Nsibambi will lie in state prior to the sitting, as members pay tribute to a man widely admired for an exemplary lifestyle correlated with eloquence, warmth, smartness, and humor.

 

