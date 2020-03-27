Prof. Ogenga Latigo Denies Dodging COVID-19 Mandatory Checkup

In short
Last week, Latigo, alongside other Ugandan delegation of lawmakers had traveled to Midrand, South Africa for a meeting of the of legislators under the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and returned on March 17, four days before Uganda confirmed the first case of COVID-19.
Prof. Ogenga Latigo Denies Dodging COVID-19 Mandatory Checkup27 Mar 2020, 19:49 Comments 168 Views Gulu, Uganda Parliament Security Health Interview
In short
Tagged with: Anifa Kawooya Bangirana COVID-19 Mandatory Checkup COVID-19 plague Felix Okot Ogong Jacqueline Amongin James Kakooza panic mode “hate-mongering.”
Mentioned: African Union – AU Agago North County Dokolo South County Kabula County Ngora County Uganda Embassy in South Africa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.