Prof. Openjuru Gets 5-Year Contract Extension As Gulu Varsity Vice Chancellor

Prof. Openjuru’s five years contract extension was endorsed on Friday during the 53rd meeting of Gulu University council. The new contract takes effect in January 2023 after the expiry of his first term of office.
Prof. Openjuru Gets 5-Year Contract Extension As Gulu Varsity Vice Chancellor31 Jul 2022, 14:49 Comments 68 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Education Updates
