Julius Ocungi
14:50

Prof. Openjuru Gets 5-Year Contract Extension As Gulu Varsity Vice Chancellor

31 Jul 2022, 14:49 Comments 68 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Human rights Education Updates
Gulu University Vice Chancellor Prof. George Openjuru Ladaah

Gulu University Vice Chancellor Prof. George Openjuru Ladaah

In short
Prof. Openjuru’s five years contract extension was endorsed on Friday during the 53rd meeting of Gulu University council. The new contract takes effect in January 2023 after the expiry of his first term of office.

 

Tagged with: Gulu University Vice Chancellor Prof George Openjuru
Mentioned: Gulu University Gulu University Council

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.