Prof Rugumayo: Our Forum Will Continue Working in Tooro Kingdom

In short
Professor Edward Rugumayo, the chairperson of Tooro Elders Forum, says he doesnt see reason why the forum he leads has to cease to exist.
Prof Rugumayo: Our Forum Will Continue Working in Tooro Kingdom14 Aug 2018, 14:11 Comments 132 Views Kabarole, Uganda Lifestyle Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga with King oyo and some members of the the new Isaazi during the lauch of Issazi Ly'Obukama Bwa Tooro on Saturday.
