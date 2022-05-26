Christopher Kisekka
14:43

Prof Suruma Openly Lobbies for Nawangwe Second Term

26 May 2022, 14:41 Comments 168 Views Makerere University, University Road, Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Professors Barnabas Nawangwe and Ezra Suruma at Makerere's 72nd graduation ceremony

In short
Heaping praises on Nawangwe, who has been at the helm of the university since 2017, Prof. Suruma noted that the vice-chancellor has done a remarkable job propelling the university to new heights thus deserving a second term to continue and complete his great works.

 

