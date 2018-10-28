In short
Makerere University chancellor and former finance minister, Prof Ezra Suruma has said that Ugandas financial sector is defective and should be reformed to serve all Ugandans.
Uganda's Financial Sector Is Defective- Suruma28 Oct 2018, 13:38 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Prof Ezra Suruma speaking at the geopolitics conference at Makerere University on Friday evening Login to license this image from 1$.
