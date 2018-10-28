Blanshe Musinguzi
Uganda's Financial Sector Is Defective- Suruma

Prof Ezra Suruma speaking at the geopolitics conference at Makerere University on Friday evening Blanshe Musinguzi

Prof Ezra Suruma speaking at the geopolitics conference at Makerere University on Friday evening

In short
Makerere University chancellor and former finance minister, Prof Ezra Suruma has said that Ugandas financial sector is defective and should be reformed to serve all Ugandans.

 

