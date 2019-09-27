Brian Luwaga
Prof. Victoria Mwaka to Head Luweero Hospital Management Committee

File Photo; Prof Mwaka at her school located in Luweero town council

Mwaka, who served as the District Constituency Assembly representative and later as Woman MP, retired from active politics in 2006. She started teaching in 1969 and later served as an Assistant Lecturer, Associate Professor of Geography and Head of the Geography Department at Makerere University. She became a Professor of Geography in 1991.

 

