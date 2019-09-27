Prof. Victoria Mwaka to Head Luweero Hospital Management Committee

In short
Mwaka, who served as the District Constituency Assembly representative and later as Woman MP, retired from active politics in 2006. She started teaching in 1969 and later served as an Assistant Lecturer, Associate Professor of Geography and Head of the Geography Department at Makerere University. She became a Professor of Geography in 1991.
Prof. Victoria Mwaka to Head Luweero Hospital Management Committee27 Sep 2019, 12:28 Comments 168 Views Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Luweero Hospital oversee hospital activities
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.