In short
Kakembo, a professor of Geosciences becomes the fifth Vice Chancellor of Muteesa I University, replacing Professor Arthur Sserwanga whose employment contract was terminated in 2017.
Prof. Vincent Kakembo Named New Muteesa University Vice Chancellor5 Jun 2019, 21:34 Comments 68 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: Buganda Education Minister Prosperous Nankindu Professor Vincent Kakembo appointed VC Muteesa University muteesa i royal university
Mentioned: Muteesa I Royal University buganda kingdom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.