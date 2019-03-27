Davidson Ndyabahika
Professor Eli Katunguka Appointed NCHE Chairperson

APPOINTED: Professor Dr Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the Kyambogo University VC is new Chairperson of NCHE

Professor Katunguka will head the Council consisting of eighteen eminent persons for the next five years effective March 22, 2019, the date of appointment. He replaces Professor Pen Mogi, former Vice Chancellor of Gulu University.

 

