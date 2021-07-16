Projects Stall as Districts Return Unspent Money to Treasury

In short
The Public Finance Management Act 2015 section 17 (2) stipulates that a local government that does not spend money that was appropriated to a particular vote for the financial year shall at the close of the financial year, return the money to the Consolidated Fund.
Projects Stall as Districts Return Unspent Money to Treasury16 Jul 2021, 12:09 Comments 87 Views Kapchorwa, Eastern Region, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.